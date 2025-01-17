Insider Buying: XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Acquires 1,136 Shares of Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Graham Bird bought 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £147.68 ($180.69).

XP Factory Stock Down 3.7 %

XPF stock opened at GBX 12.52 ($0.15) on Friday. XP Factory Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The company has a market cap of £21.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59.

XP Factory Company Profile

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

