Insider Buying: XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Acquires 1,136 Shares of Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Graham Bird bought 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £147.68 ($180.69).
XP Factory Stock Down 3.7 %
XPF stock opened at GBX 12.52 ($0.15) on Friday. XP Factory Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50. The company has a market cap of £21.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59.
XP Factory Company Profile
