Insider Selling: 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells 61,268 Shares of Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 61,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $38,598.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,989,484 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,374.92. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Yaacov Nagar sold 69,570 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $47,307.60.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Yaacov Nagar sold 8,563 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $12,073.83.
- On Monday, November 11th, Yaacov Nagar sold 30,662 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $47,219.48.
- On Friday, November 8th, Yaacov Nagar sold 13,771 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $22,309.02.
- On Monday, November 4th, Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $53,343.12.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $753.06.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $78,865.89.
374Water Stock Performance
Shares of SCWO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 146,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.43. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.
Institutional Trading of 374Water
About 374Water
374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 374Water
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.