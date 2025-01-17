Insider Selling: 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Major Shareholder Sells 61,268 Shares of Stock

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 61,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $38,598.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,989,484 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,374.92. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yaacov Nagar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Yaacov Nagar sold 69,570 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $47,307.60.

On Thursday, November 14th, Yaacov Nagar sold 8,563 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $12,073.83.

On Monday, November 11th, Yaacov Nagar sold 30,662 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $47,219.48.

On Friday, November 8th, Yaacov Nagar sold 13,771 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $22,309.02.

On Monday, November 4th, Yaacov Nagar sold 37,832 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $53,343.12.

On Thursday, October 31st, Yaacov Nagar sold 462 shares of 374Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $753.06.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Yaacov Nagar sold 44,557 shares of 374Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $78,865.89.

374Water Stock Performance

Shares of SCWO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 146,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.43. 374Water Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional Trading of 374Water

About 374Water

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in 374Water by 324.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 95,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of 374Water by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 374Water by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 374Water by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

