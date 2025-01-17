Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,341,000. This trade represents a 13.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded up $13.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,193,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,252. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.81.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 148,906 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $29,756,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.83.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

