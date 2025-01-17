Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 36,189 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 36,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $224,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,113,728 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,113.60. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ON24 Price Performance

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Get ON24 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ON24 by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 91.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ON24 by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON24

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.