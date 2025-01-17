Insider Selling: Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Sells $169,612.74 in Stock

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 10,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $169,612.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,347.82. This represents a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Massimo Calafiore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of Orthofix Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $157,739.42.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $685.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.10. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 686,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

