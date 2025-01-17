Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Director Sells $77,721.57 in Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Phillips sold 12,163 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $77,721.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $12.78. This trade represents a 99.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Joshua Phillips sold 12,710 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $94,054.00.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $6.60 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 533.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

