Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a market capitalization of $959.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.83. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 28,735 shares of company stock valued at $349,909 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 98,865 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

