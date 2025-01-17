Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Stake Cut by FF Advisors LLC

FF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of FF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,799,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,730,000 after buying an additional 1,298,167 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 621,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 233,254 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,105,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 324,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 145,398 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

