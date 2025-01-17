Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the December 15th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 80,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. 187,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,890. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0707 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.