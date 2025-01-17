Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 79,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 55,342 shares.The stock last traded at $63.50 and had previously closed at $62.23.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $897.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

