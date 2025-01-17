Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $346,665,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $296,927,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,892,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,854,000 after acquiring an additional 101,849 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,085,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,497,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 388,486 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

