Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 149.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,298,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 243,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 37,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $179.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $153.10 and a one year high of $188.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.