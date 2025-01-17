Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 438,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $11,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 90.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 580,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 63,859 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.17 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.