Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 4,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 162,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 150,456 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,270,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,850,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors.

