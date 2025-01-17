iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $484,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $594.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $472.11 and a 12 month high of $612.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $575.43.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
