iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.8% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $594.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $472.11 and a 1-year high of $612.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $598.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.43.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

