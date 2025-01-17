iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,916 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.4% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,174,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $594.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $575.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $472.11 and a one year high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

