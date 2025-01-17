iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 7.1% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Set to Reward Long-Term Holders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.