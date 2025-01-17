iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 65.2% from the December 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $142.56. 160,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,295. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $104.61 and a 52 week high of $145.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.254 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

