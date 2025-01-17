iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,070.4% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

