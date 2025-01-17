iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS) Trading 1.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.34 and last traded at $56.25. 32,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 29,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $368.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF stock. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging markets stocks with market capitalizations between $200M and $1.5B. EEMS was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

