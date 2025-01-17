iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 512,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $123.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

