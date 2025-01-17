iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Harbor Group Inc.

Harbor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after buying an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.