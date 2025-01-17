iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.99 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

