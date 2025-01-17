iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 396.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 125.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $258.68 and a 1 year high of $336.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

