iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $293.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.03 and a fifty-two week high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

