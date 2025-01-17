iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 296,886 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 324,018 shares.The stock last traded at $52.58 and had previously closed at $51.38.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $747.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,590,000. Gimbal Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,280,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 40,473 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4,667.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

