iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Reduced by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $166.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

