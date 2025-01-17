Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,099,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 419.7% during the 4th quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 46,372 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 131,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

