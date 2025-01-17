Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,846,800 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the December 15th total of 1,134,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,420.6 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Japan Tobacco stock remained flat at $24.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. Japan Tobacco has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical Business, and Processed Food Business. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

