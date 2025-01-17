Jeffrey W. Albers Sells 5,000 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,114,929.96. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 0.9 %

BPMC opened at $103.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $72.24 and a twelve month high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 29.48% and a negative return on equity of 112.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.72.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

