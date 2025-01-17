JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $634,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,320,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,229,111.96. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 200,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $2,096,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 450,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in JELD-WEN by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,162,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after buying an additional 803,095 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,099,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after acquiring an additional 764,645 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,582,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 261,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 227.9% during the third quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 277,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,724 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

