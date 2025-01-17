JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,151 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $179.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.67.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.