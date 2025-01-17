JGP Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.95 and a 200 day moving average of $199.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

