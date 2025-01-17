John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 129,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 129,687 shares.The stock last traded at $25.83 and had previously closed at $25.60.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 360,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period.
John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.