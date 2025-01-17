John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 129,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 129,687 shares.The stock last traded at $25.83 and had previously closed at $25.60.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $726,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 360,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.