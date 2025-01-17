Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Sienna Gestion increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $355.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 71.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

