Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.71.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

