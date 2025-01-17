JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE JPM opened at $254.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $257.04.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
