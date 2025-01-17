JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

