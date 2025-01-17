Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 0.5 %

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Shares of OTC:JTKWY opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

