Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $88,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.