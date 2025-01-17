Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 972,075 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,073,000 after purchasing an additional 838,543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,946,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SONY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

SONY stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.39.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

