Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,336 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 48,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $84.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

