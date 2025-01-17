Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 171,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $28,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 295.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,937,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,879,000 after buying an additional 2,194,489 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,612 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,409,000 after buying an additional 1,328,082 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,578,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KMI opened at $30.01 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

