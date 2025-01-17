Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kirin Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Kirin stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Kirin has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Kirin Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kirin
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.