Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Kirin stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,751. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Kirin has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

