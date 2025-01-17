KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $66,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $153.19 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

