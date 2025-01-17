Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $947.71 million and $280,221.54 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.foundation.

Klaytn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the central token for a newly merged blockchain platform, bringing together the strengths of Klaytn and Finschia to facilitate Web3 expansion in Asia. The KAIA token powers network functions, incentivises participation, and supports governance across the Kaia ecosystem, with rebranding initiatives in place to maintain compatibility for existing users and infrastructure.”

