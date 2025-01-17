KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 3,249 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $110.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,573,009. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius Research upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.06.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

