KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.36 and a twelve month high of $116.65.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

