KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 207,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $84.25.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
